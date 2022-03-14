LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A single-engine plane crashed near the Lancaster Airport Monday.
None onboard were injured when the Cessna 210 landed with it's gears still up at around 1 p.m. near William J Barnes Avenue.
The plane apparently crashed through a fence in the area before coming to a stop.
Paramedics that reported to the scene evaluated both of the passengers onboard the plane when it crashed, both of which were determined to be free of injury.
The Federal Aviation Administration was conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash-landing.