WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — A man in his 40s is accused of following a UCLA student while making “sexually explicit threatening statements.”
According to the UCLA Police Department, the man is accused of committing an “assault with intent to commit sexual assault.”
The incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. on Monday in the 700 block of Gayley Avenue. The suspect was also last seen at this location. Police said the victim was able to get safety and was not injured.
Authorities described the suspect as a bald, thinly built man in his 40s wearing a dark sweater and pants with tattoos on his neck.