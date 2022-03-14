PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — A Placentia middle school was placed on lockdown Monday, after one of the school’s faculty members was found dead by suicide on campus.

Moises Plascencia, the school’s assistant principal, was located in a private staff area by an undisclosed individual Monday, leading to the lockdown.

Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jim Elsasser issued a statement following the incident which read:

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I write to you today as the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District (PYLUSD) community has experienced an unfathomable tragedy. Our assistant principal at Kraemer Middle, Moises Plascencia, took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus this morning. Fellow staff members and students were not present nor was the occurrence witnessed by anyone. The Placentia Police Department (PPD) responded swiftly to our request for support. Moises was so much more than a respected assistant principal. He was a father, husband, brother, and friend to so many in our school district community. His passing, and the manner in which it occurred, has left us devastated, confused, and heartbroken; however, we ask that you please respect his family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time. While we may never make sense of or understand why this occurred, we do know that turning to each other during this time for support is essential. Our team of highly qualified mental health professionals will be on campus to support Kraemer but also available to support our students, staff, and families affected by this incident across the district. Please contact your school’s front office to access these supports. As the Superintendent, I am struggling to find adequate words to convey the shock and heartbreak we are all feeling right now. Yet I know that we will find a way to come together as a community, care for one another, and get through this trauma together. Please keep the Plascencia family, Kraemer Middle School, and our entire district community in your thoughts and prayers.”

There was no further information on the incident immediately available, and it was unclear whether the lockdown was lifted or students returned to campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.