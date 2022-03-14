HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – It has been a week since brothers Josh and Jeremy Page died after they were involved in a car crash on their way to Edison High school last Monday.

RELATED: 2 Teen Brothers Killed In Huntington Beach Crash

At the intersection of Newland Street and Yorktown Avenue, where the accident happened, a memorial continues to grow. It’s just one way the community has shown up to support the Page family as they cope with the tragedy.

“No parent should ever have to know what it is like to lose a child, let alone two,” said Assembly Janet Nguyen.

The assemblywoman was overwhelmed Thursday as she asked her colleagues to adjourn in memory of the teenage brothers.

In a statement written with input from the Page family, Nguyen wept talking of dreams lost for 18-year-old Josh who was set to graduate this spring.

“After high school, he was determined to serve our great country in the United States Navy and had a dream of becoming an underwater welder,” Nguyen read.

The younger brother, 17-year-old Jeremy, was a sophomore.

“As a member of the Edison High School football and the track and field team, Jeremy loved animals and wanted to become a marine biologist,” read Nguyen.

Since the crash, the Huntington Beach community has stepped up, raising more than $190,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help bury the brothers.

Their mom stopped by Handel’s Saturday. In four days, the new shop sold $4,000 worth of ice cream with all the proceeds going to the family.

“My instinct was to give her a hug, you know. I have two younger brothers. I cannot imagine living without them, and so my instinct was to give her a hug,” said Jesus Bautista, manager of Handel’s Ice Cream.

Other businesses are holding fundraisers and donating food. Every dollar given and every tribute is a moment to think about the brothers, who along with their older brother, were Eagle Scouts, student athletes, altar boys known as the “Three Magi.”

Their family told CBSLA that they want them to be remembered not for how they died, but for how they lived.

“Despite being the older brother, Josh looked up to Jeremy for his kindness and caring ways with friends and strangers alike,” Nguyen said. “As a mother of two young boys myself, my heart goes out to their parents and their brother.”

Students at high schools around the area have been wearing yellow and green, the Edison High School colors, and posting the pictures to social media in honor of Josh and Jeremy Page.