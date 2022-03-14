MALIBU (CBSLA) – The Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was shut down Monday morning after a suspected drunken driver slammed her car into a power pole.
The collision occurred just after 12 a.m. on the PCH near Rambla Vista.
A female driver slammed into a parked car and then struck a power pole, bringing it down onto the PCH, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. It’s unclear if she was seriously hurt.
The PCH was shut down in both directions at Rambla Vista, near Las Flores Canyon Road, while crews with Southern California Edison conducted repairs and replace the downed pole. There were fears that another power pole could fall onto a home.
Images on social media showed major backups on surrounding side streets.
The Santa Monica Unified School District reported that its school buses were being rerouted due to the closure.
SCE reported that 51 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m. There was no word on when the PCH would be reopened.