PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene of a reported deputy-involved shooting Sunday.
The incident unfolded on Jack Rabbit Way in Palmdale at around 6:05 p.m., when a man attempting to flee the scene of an apparent domestic violence investigation by LAD deputies was shot.
Additional information released Monday morning detailed that the man had rammed into two patrol cars as he tried to flee after he was approached by deputies while sitting in his vehicle
“The suspect attempted to flee the location and rammed two patrol vehicles several times,” according to deputies. “After ramming one of the deputy’s vehicles, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity was not immediately available pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities then learned that the man was not involved with their investigation in anyway.
“It was later determined the suspect was not involved in the early domestic violence call,” said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
As is policy with shootings that involved law enforcement, multiple agencies launch investigations, possibly including the California Attorney General’s Office in accordance with Assembly Bill No. 1506, which require the AG to investigate law enforcement shootings that result in the death of unarmed civilians.
Anyone with information on the incident was encouraged to contact the Homicide Department at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.