LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After months of investigation, Los Angeles Police Department officials are hopeful that the offer of a $50,000 reward for additional information on the fatal shooting of tow truck driver Michael McGarry in 2020.
On Nov. 15, 2020, Michael McGarry was gunned down at around 8:30 p.m. on Enterprise and Mateo Streets in the Fashion District.
A colleague who was with McGarry at the time was uninjured in the shooting, and was able to rush him to a nearby business for assistance, where he was eventually pronounced dead.
The reward, offered on the part of the city of Los Angeles, was set to be announced on Monday at LAPD headquarters. City officials offered the reward hoping that someone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the killing would come forward.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detective Hector Salas at (213) 486-8700