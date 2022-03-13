ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA) – Giving blood has never been more critical.
Nationally, there is a blood shortage that has medical professional concerned. In an attempt to provide some help for local Los Angeles and Orange County hospitals, vans were lined up at Dodger Stadium Sunday, looking to gather at least 150 units of blood.
People from Los Angeles and as far as Las Vegas drove to Chavez Ravine to contribute. Medical professionals said less people are going to donate blood now compared to when the COVID-19 pandemic first began.
"For awhile we were busy at beginning of COVID. don't know if people are sick or don't have time to donate," Cathy Jones of Houchin Community Blood Bank said.

Brianna Veizaga works in pediatric hematology and oncology. She sees everyday just how crucial the need for blood is.
“Just to see any patients that really need the blood has really pushed me to donate as much as I can,” Veizaga said.
On average, it takes seven to nine minutes for a blood draw. A 480 milliliter bag equals just a little less than a bottle of water. Once received, the blood goes directly into a cooler before it is picked up and transferred to a local hospital.
“It’s better to save a life cuz someone might need it more than I do,” blood donor Jasmine Shaw said.