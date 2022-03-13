TAMPA BAY (CBSLA) – After just over a month of retirement, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has decided he is ready for some more football.

The future Pro Hall of Fame quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion announced on Twitter Sunday that he will come out retirement and play his 23rd season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady said in his Twitter post. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady’s last game came in the NFC Divisional Game against the Rams, who knocked off TB12 and the Bucs with a late field goal after letting a massive lead slip away.

At 44-years-old, Brady showed no signs last season of slowing down. He threw for a career-high 5,316 yards to go along with 43 touchdown passes.

After making it official on Feb. 1 that he was indeed retiring from the NFL, there were some rumors around the league this week that Brady may come out of retirement.

Just this week, Brady was hanging out in England with Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the Instagram video, you can hear Ronaldo ask Brady if “he is finished?”

Brady did not give a clear yes or no answer but it’s safe to say now that the three-time Most Valuable Player is not finished just yet.

Brady has one year left on his contract with Tampa Bay, who will once again be contending for the NFC Championship along with the Rams, Packers and 49ers.