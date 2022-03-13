LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The armorer on the set of the ill-fated “Rust” movie is speaking out after a court filing by Alec Baldwin.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in a fatal shooting last October. In his filing, Baldwin says Hutchins told him to “cock the gun.”READ MORE: Recall Issued For Trader Joe's 'Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing'
On Saturday, “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed responded, saying she was never called to inspect a gun as was protocol.READ MORE: Police Searching For Shooter Who Killed Man Walking His Dog In Mid-City
She issued a statement, saying:
“Mr. Baldwin knew that he could never point a firearm at crew members under any circumstances and had a duty of safety to his fellow crew members. Yet he did point the gun at Halyna before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense.”MORE NEWS: Thousand Oaks Carport Fire Claims Over A Dozen Vehicles
She also says Baldwin had a duty to call her for inspection of the gun before any gun scene was conducted.