LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Check your fridge.
An important recall has been issued for Trader Joe's "Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing" over concerns that the salad dressing contains hard plastic.
The 12-oz. plastic tray packages have a use by date of 03/09/22, 03/10/22, 03/11/22, or 03/12/22 printed on the label.
The salad was shipped to stores Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, authorities said.
So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.