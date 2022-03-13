LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Oscar award winning actor William Hurt has passed away at age 71 from natural causes.
Hurt's son Will announced the actor's passing on social media on Sunday.
Hurt is best known for his performance in the 1985 film "Kiss of the Spider Woman," which earned him the Oscar for best actor in 1986.
He is also remembered for his role in films such as “Broadcast News” and “The Big Chill.”
Hurt, who was one week away from his 72nd birthday on March 20, was nominated for an Oscar award four times, three for best actor.
Hurt also appeared in a collection of movies later in his career such as “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Captain America: Civil War.”