LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — A two-car collision in La Mirada resulted in one casualty Sunday evening.
Three others were injured and transported to trauma centers to treat injuries sustained in a crash that saw a BMW SUV collide with another vehicle.
According to an incident report, the BMW t-boned the other vehicle just prior to 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of La Mirada Boulevard and Santa Gertrudes Avenue. Two people were said to be trapped inside of one of the two vehicles, though it wasn't immediately clear which of the two it was.
Firefighters used hydraulic extrication tools to remove the two passengers, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were on scene, as well as Los Angeles County Fire Department crews.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.