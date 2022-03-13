IRVINE (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding went off the side of State Route 241 in Irvine.
The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. on the connector road between SR-241 and SR-133, as detailed by the California Highway Patrol.
There was no information immediately available on the driver’s identity as the investigation continued.
CHP officials issued a Sigalert in response, diverting other drivers away from the area for more than an hour and a half. It was fully reopened just before 6:30 p.m.