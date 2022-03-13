CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Motorcycle Crash, Sigalert, SR 241

IRVINE (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist was killed Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding went off the side of State Route 241 in Irvine.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. on the connector road between SR-241 and SR-133, as detailed by the California Highway Patrol.

There was no information immediately available on the driver’s identity as the investigation continued.

CHP officials issued a Sigalert in response, diverting other drivers away from the area for more than an hour and a half. It was fully reopened just before 6:30 p.m.