VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday said they a person suspected initially of impersonating a police officer in Victorville has been found to be a legitimate employee of Alcohol Beverage Control.
The incident initially unfolded at Joe's Liquor on Green Tree Boulevard just before 8:20 p.m. on March 10th. It was there that deputies responded for a report of a person who came into the establishment claiming to be an officer.
When deputies arrived, they were notified that an individual came into the location representing to be a police officer with the city and indicating that he was there to check on the business license. The individual had a badge that resembled a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department badge, according to the witness.
After the individual talked about the city changing the location's business license, the individual left the area on foot.
Deputies while investigating the incident have since learned that the individual was not impersonating an officer, but in fact was a legitimate employee of the ABC. As well, the individual was found to be at the location for business reasons.