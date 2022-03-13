LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the War in Ukraine reaches nearly a month’s worth of conflict, Eastern Europeans living both abroad and within Los Angeles County limits are dealing with other forms of conflict as a result.

Many are dealing with misinformation and propaganda at the hands of the Russian media, leading their parents and loved ones back home to believe that there is no ongoing war at all, but rather an attempt to denounce Russian leadership at the hands of Western media.

They’re under the impression that the images of death and destruction are fake, even refusing to listen to the best wishes of their own family members, who fear for their safety as the conflict escalates.

CBS reporters spoke with a local couple originally from Eastern Europe who are dealing with a similar issue, both of whom feel afraid for families.

Kateryna Soin, originally from Ukraine, and her husband Petr, who hails from Russia, have several relatives who, at times, have issued statements of doubt and disregard for what they believe is a faux-conflict.

“Her words to me were, ‘I don’t mind dying, I just don’t want to suffer,'” Kateryna said, referring to one family member she recently spoke to. “How are you going to reply to a sentence like this? What can you say to your relatives and friends over there?”

Petr also recently dealt with a discouraging conversation with someone back home — his mother.

“The propaganda in my country, it’s so powerful. Even my mother, when I texted her real pictures from Ukraine, she said ‘I don’t believe you son,” he said. “It’s really upsetting.”

Despite all of this, they’re still trying to convince their families to see their side, and flee the countries before it’s too late.

Another Ukrainian native now living in Los Angeles, Oleksandr Melskyi, detailed his efforts in trying to motivate his parents to leave.

“My family wants to stay til the end,” he said, noting that the message both disappointed him and filled him with pride. “We offered to them to try and go to Poland, but they said, ‘This is our land,’ and they will fight to the end.”

Others have taken matters into their own hands, quite literally.

Nick Zaiets, who CBSLA featured last Sunday as he headed to Poland — equipped with bags of supplies for refugees and front line workers — rescued both his mother and mother-in-law from Ukraine in recent days, transporting them both to safety in Poland.

His mission to “somehow save lives,” as he detailed Sunday, appears to have come to fruition.

He’s been sending CBS reporters videos from the border throughout the week. They showed extremely long lines of Ukrainians attempting to flee their country and over-crowded refugee centers.

Zaiets said he isn’t done just yet, noting that the flight was the first of many he planned to take back to Europe, at least until the end of the conflict.