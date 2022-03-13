The LA Galaxy and Dignity Health’s Southern California Hospitals have joined efforts to combat the deeply concerning blood shortage impacting all of Southern California. This March and April, they have teamed up to host blood drives at Dignity Health Sports Park in advance of LA Galaxy games.
Together Dignity Health and LA Galaxy in partnership with LifeStream are encouraging fans to sign up and donate blood before the games to help combat the blood shortage when so many hospitals are experiencing historically low levels.
Anyone interested in donating blood is encouraged to register online in advance HERE. All donors will be eligible to receive exciting incentives, from t-shirts, tickets to future LA Galaxy home games, and more while supplies last.
BLOOD DRIVE DATES:
March 19
April 23
Register to donate here: Blood Drive Details
Location:
Dignity Health Sports Park
18400 S Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90746