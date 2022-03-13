SOLVANG (CBSLA) — Crews from both Cal Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire Department were engaged with a vegetation fire near Solvang Saturday afternoon.
As of 6:45 p.m. Sunday., the flames were 40% contained and had engulfed nearly 100 acres of brush, as high-powered winds continued to assist the forward progress of the fire.
The National Weather service issued a wind advisory for the area that is expected to last through 3 a.m. on Monday.
Fire officials estimate that the flames could eventually grow to overtake anywhere between 500 and 1,000 acres.
#HollisterInc update. 100 acres at 5% containment. Evacuation orders will remain in place overnight. Heavy winds in the area over night. All lines will remain staffed overnight with FF’s and heavy equipment. Aircraft up in the AM. pic.twitter.com/EtLrSUVx6R
— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 13, 2022
The fire was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Hollister Ranch Road and Del Norte Road, where it reportedly poses a threat to some structures in the area.
The Santa Barbara County Police Department confirmed that at least 30 residences in the area have been evacuated due to the ongoing threat.
Crews were engaged both on ground and via water-dropping aircraft.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.