LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Dodgers have signed relief pitcher Yency Almonte to a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to their Spring Training camp.
The move, announced on Sunday, is one in a line of recent signings that the Dodgers have made as teams around the league continue to put the finishing touches on their rosters ahead of the 2022 season, which was still in limbo up until Thursday when the lockout between team owners and players ended after 99 days.
If Almonte makes the big league roster at any point throughout the course of the season, he will receive a $1.5 million salary.
Over the course of his four-year career, all spent with the Colorado Rockies, Almonte has a 5.30 ERA with 113 strikeouts in 124.0 innings pitched.
Almonte’s big league career began in 2012 when he was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the 17th round out of Miami, Florida. In 2015, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox, spending the entire season in their minor league system before getting traded later in the same year to the Rockies.
Along with other reliever signings Daniel Zamora and Reyes Moronta, Almonte figures to be a long-relief option with plus potential. He features a four-pitch repertoire centered around his 90+ mile per hour fastball and sharp breaking slider.
The Dodgers also signed utility man Hanser Alberto to a big league contract Sunday.