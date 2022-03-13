LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After the Dodgers re-signed left handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract through the 2022 season, the three-time NL Cy Young award winner made it clear on Sunday that Los Angeles was not the only team he considered this offseason.

Kershaw, a Dallas native, said his decision came down to the Dodgers and Rangers.

However, given Los Angeles’ current roster and their string of success in recent years, Kershaw believed that the Dodgers gave him the best chance of winning another World Series title.

“Once I got healthy it was no secret I was either going to go play in Texas or stay here,” Kershaw told reporters on Sunday at the Dodgers’ spring training facility in Camelback Ranch in Arizona. “At the end of the day I wanted to be here and win a World Series and I think the Dodgers give me the best chance to do that. For this year, this was the right call.”

Kershaw went 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA, 144 strikeouts in 22 games for Los Angeles in 2021. Kershaw, who will turn 34 on Saturday, was unable to complete a whole season for the first time in his career due to a lingering elbow injury that sidelined him during the team’s postseason run.

There’s no question that Kershaw’s prime years are behind him and his future in the league could be numbered.

However the good news for Dodgers fans is that Kershaw feels 100-percent right now and says he will be ready for Opening Day.

“I feel a hundred percent health wise. It’s just I didn’t pick up a ball for a long time. I didn’t pick up a ball until January 1 so I haven’t done that in a long time,” Kershaw said. “Wasn’t really sure how it was going to react. Thankful that I feel great now. I’m throwing live tomorrow so it will be a good assessment to see where I’m at.”