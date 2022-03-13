PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene of a reported deputy-involved shooting Sunday.
The incident unfolded on Jack Rabbit Way in Palmdale at around 6:05 p.m., where at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
As is policy with shootings that involved law enforcement, multiple agencies launch investigations, possibly including the California Attorney General’s Office in accordance with Assembly Bill No. 1506, which require the AG to investigate law enforcement shootings that result in the death of unarmed civilians.
Anyone with information on the incident was encouraged to contact the Homicide Department at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.
