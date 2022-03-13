LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A brush fire near Hansen Dam off of Glenoaks Boulevard in Lakeview Terrace burned just over a quarter of an acre Sunday evening.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews battled the blaze using both ground units and air response, reporting that the flames were slowly moving – being fueled by winds higher than 10 miles per hour.
The fire was upgraded to Greater Alarm status just before 10:15 p.m.
95 LAFD units were on scene, joined by two Los Angeles County Fire Department hand crews and multiple air support units.
This active #wildfire in the northeast #SanFernandoValley is known as the #HansenFire
— LAFD (@LAFD) March 14, 2022
No structures in the area were said to be threatened, and no evacuations were reported.
As a result, crews temporarily blocked Little Tujunga Canyon Road at mile marker 13.31 as crews continued to fight the fire.
