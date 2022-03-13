CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A brush fire near Hansen Dam off of Glenoaks Boulevard in Lakeview Terrace burned just over a quarter of an acre Sunday evening.

(Source: CBS)

READ MORE: Two Occupants Trapped Following Two-Vehicle Collision In Shadow Hills

Los Angeles Fire Department crews battled the blaze using both ground units and air response, reporting that the flames were slowly moving – being fueled by winds higher than 10 miles per hour.

The fire was upgraded to Greater Alarm status just before 10:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Authorities Seeking Public Assistance In Locating Pair Of At-Risk Missing Children

95 LAFD units were on scene, joined by two Los Angeles County Fire Department hand crews and multiple air support units.

No structures in the area were said to be threatened, and no evacuations were reported.

As a result, crews temporarily blocked Little Tujunga Canyon Road at mile marker 13.31 as crews continued to fight the fire.

MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle on SR-60; Sigalert Issued

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 