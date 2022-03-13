RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers were seeking public assistance Sunday in locating two missing children who are considered to be at-risk.
The emergency message was issued on behalf of the Riverside Police Department.
The children, ages 6 and 5, were last seen at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Both children were reportedly taken by their birth mother, Trina Garcia during a supervised visit in Riverside.
The release by CHP officials detailed that the six-year-old child, Raul Perez stands at 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes, he also weighs about 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Puma brand shirt, with black pants bearing a red stripe.
The five-year-old child, Elias Perez, also stands about 3 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white-and-gray long-sleeved tee shirt with black pants.
Authorities also disclosed that the mother, Trina Garcia, 28, is about 5 foot, 3 inches and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans.
They urged anyone with additional information, or who may have seen any of the individuals to call 9-1-1 immediately.