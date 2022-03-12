CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Four victims were followed home, robbed and assaulted at gunpoint Saturday in Culver City.
Officers from the Culver City Police Department were called at 12:23 a.m. to the 3600 block of Wesley Avenue regarding an armed robbery and assault and learned that four victims had left a nearby business and when they returned home were confronted by four suspects, who exited a dark SUV and pointed handguns with laser pointers at them, said Sgt. Eddie Baskaron.
The suspects demanded the victims' possessions, pistol-whipped one victim and stole another victim's phone, a Rolex watch valued at $30,000, keys and a wallet, Baskaron said.
Officers recovered an abandoned magazine containing multiple .40 caliber rounds at the scene, which allegedly fell from the suspect’s firearm after pistol-whipping the victim, police said.
Witnesses told police the suspects fled in a black SUV. They were described as four black men wearing face masks and dark clothing.
Anyone with any information regarding this robbery is asked to call Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.