Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
A woman suffered a minor burn in a fire Friday afternoon at a Watts apartment building on S. Antwerp Street. Los Angeles Fire Department units extinguished it quickly. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The new owner of a Bel-Air mega-mansion has been revealed after the property sold a record-setting $126 million, the most ever spent on a home auction. Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian was the winning bidder of the property, deemed ‘The One.’
Sherri Papini, a northern California wife, and mother who went missing for three weeks in 2016, was released on bail this week from a Sacramento County Jail for allegedly faking her own kidnapping to be with an ex-boyfriend in Orange County. Papini made national headlines when she showed up on Thanksgiving Day after being missing for 22 days. She is also accused of defrauding the California Victim’s Services fund of $30,000.