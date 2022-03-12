THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Over a dozen vehicles were damaged in a carport fire in Thousand Oaks Saturday.
The blaze broke out on Arbor Lane Court at around 7:00 p.m.
As of 7:30 p.m., Ventura County Fire Department officials reported via Twitter that firefighters on the scene had made good progress in controlling the flames.
They also disclosed that at least 13 vehicles sustained damage.
One person was examined at the scene for smoke inhalation, though it was unclear whether they were transported for treatment.
Crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to surrounding residences in the area.
Fire officials also requested assistance from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies after identifying a potential person of interest in the cause of the fire.
Despite this, the exact cause of the fire remained undisclosed.