LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl, who disappeared from her Hyde Park home Friday.
Maliyah Amber Lewis-Wilson was last seen at her 10th Avenue home at around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Lewis is Black, and is reported to be about 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds.
She is believed to be wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt, black pants and black-and-white Vans shoes.
