LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was wounded Friday afternoon when he was shot in a drive-by in the Vermont-Slauson area.
The man, whose identity has yet to be disclosed due to the pending nature of the investigation, is reported to be 23-years-old.
He was walking on South Figueroa Street near Slauson Avenue when he was shot by two men who drove by him at around 5 p.m.
First responders transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was said to be in stable condition.
