HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man is in critical condition Saturday after being shot and stabbed outside a nightclub in Hollywood.
Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 1:48 a.m. to the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Western Avenue where they found a man believed to be in his early 20s who had been stabbed and was suffering from a gunshot wound, said an LAPD spokesman.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Witnesses said a large crowd had gathered outside the venue and the victim was engaged in an argument with one or more suspects before he was shot and stabbed.
There was no suspect description and no further information.