LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the Long Beach Airport early Saturday morning.
An incident report from Long Beach Police Department detailed that the crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and Wardlow Road.
The driver was said to be traveling at high speeds in his 2016 Cadillac SUV, when he collided with the center median. This caused the car to veer onto the wrong side of the road before it collided with one of the intersection’s traffic signals. The vehicle then rolled over before hitting a tree on Wardlow, where it finally came to a stop.
The vehicle burst into flames at some point after the impact, while the man was still trapped inside.
People on the scene attempted to battle the ongoing blaze with fire extinguishers while others worked to remove him from the vehicle, but it wasn’t until firefighters arrived that they were able to extract the man from the burning vehicle.
They performed life-saving procedures on the man at the scene before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity was not released.