NEWBURY PARK (CBSLA) – Hundreds gathered at the soccer field of Newbury Park High School to honor the life of Katie Meyer.

The former Stanford and Newbury Park goalkeeper was being remembered Saturday by family, friends and former teammates at the place she spent most of her time during her high school years.

Meyer died by suicide on March 1. She was found in her dorm room at Stanford.

She was a star athlete. A stellar student. A bright young woman.

The 22-year-old student athlete helped Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019, securing the title for the Cardinal with a lock down performance in penalty kicks.

“Katie’s light shined so bright in all of our lives. And today we want to celebrate her,” one of Meyer’s teammates said during Saturday night’s memorial.

“One thing I keep repeating to myself over and over is a reminder that who we are in our darkest moments is not who we are,” Jonathan Deemer, a close friend of Meyer said.

In 2020, suicide was among the top-9 leading causes of death for people ages 10-64, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On the Stanford campus, the university recently announced it is recruiting counselors and therapists. Some of those new counselor and therapists will be devoted solely to the athletics department.

For Meyer’s family and friends, Saturday night was about celebrating a young woman who’s love and dedication inspired those around her.

“Even in death, even in the worst circumstances imaginable, she can’t help but inspire us. That’s Katie Meyer. That’s both beauty and the tragedy,” Deemer said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at: CALL 1-800-273-“TALK” or text “HELLO” to 741-741.