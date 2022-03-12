SOLVANG (CBSLA) — Crews from both Cal Fire and Santa Barbara County Fire Department were engaged with a vegetation fire near Solvang Saturday afternoon.
As of 3:45 p.m., the flames were 0% contained and had engulfed over 50 acres of brush.
The fire was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Hollister Ranch Road and Del Norte Road, where it reportedly poses a threat to some structures in the area.
The Santa Barbara County Police Department confirmed that at least 30 residences in the area have been evacuated due to the ongoing threat.
Crews were engaged both on ground and via water-dropping aircraft.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.