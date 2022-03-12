STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Alan Massengale, the very first anchor of CBSLA’s Sports Central show, has passed away at age 63 after a long battle with colon cancer.
Before joining CBS2 and KCAL9 News, Massengale was a fixture in the sports broadcasting world, working at ESPN and Fox Sports as an anchor.
For more than a decade, Massengale graced the set of Sports Central five nights a week with his unique wit and Southern charm.
In addition to broadcasting for major networks, Massengale was often spotted around boxing rings all over the world.
In addition to anchoring Sports Central, Massengale led KCAL9's LTV pregame and postgame shows alongside Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer and Laker legend James Worthy.
A native of Florida and graduate of the University of Georgia, Massengale spent his final days back in his home state championing adult males to get colonoscopies at age 50, often tweeting and Facebooking his journey along the way.