KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – More than 100 Los Angeles firefighters helped put out flames on Saturday at a senior apartment building in Koreatown.
The fire took place at 873 S. St. Andrews Place.READ MORE: 76-Year-Old Woman Killed By Wrong-Way, DUI Driver In West Hills
When LAFD crew members arrived, they could see flames coming out of a second-floor unit.
It’s unclear what caused the fire but it is currently under investigation.READ MORE: Authorities Arrest Man Wanted For Long Beach Murder In Northern California After Almost Two Months Of Searching
“The self evacuation of many residents was calmly underway on LAFD arrival, with some residents subsequently assisted to safely shelter in place under the supervision of LAFD responders,” Brian Humphrey said.
After firefighters first received word of the greater-alarm fire at 1:50 p.m., the fire was extinguished by 2:08 p.m., according to LAFD. No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Arreaga's Goal Sends Sounders Past Galaxy 3-2
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)