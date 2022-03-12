LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Northern California man wanted for a January murder that took place in Long Beach was arrested in Turlock on Thursday.

The initial incident unfolded on Jan. 30 at around 9:30 p.m., when Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene on East Broadway after reports of gunshots were made. When they arrived, citizens pointed them to an apartment unit in the area where they found Charles Ogletree, 42, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to both his upper and lower body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As authorities investigated the homicide, they learned that Ogletree was one of a small group inside of the apartment when an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect, escalating to the point where Ogletree was shot several times.

They deduced that Stanley Shaw, 42, was the one who fired the shots at Ogletree after further investigation. Officers began putting together a plan of action for Shaw’s arrest, performing search warrants and locations in both Pacoima and Turlock, revealing additional information that connected him to the murder.

With the help of Stanislaus County Special Investigations Unit, Long Beach police detectives took Shaw into custody Thursday following a traffic stop in the area of West Tuolumne Road and North Golden State Boulevard in Turlock — over 300 miles away from the scene of the murder.

Shaw was booked on Friday for one count of murder, and held on $2 million bail.

As the investigation continues, officers are working to determine motive in the crime, though they believe the two knew each other prior to the incident.

