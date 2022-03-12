SEATTLE (AP) — Xavier Arreaga scored the deciding goal on a header in the 72nd minute, sending the Seattle Sounders past the LA Galaxy 3-2 in MLS action on Saturday.
Alex Roldan assisted on Arreaga’s game-winner to help the Sounders (1-2-0) pick up their first three points of the season.READ MORE: Hollister Fire Near Solvang Engulfs Over 50 Acres Of Vegetation; Blaze Is Zero Percent Contained
Javier Hernández scored in the 6th minute to give the Galaxy (2-1-0) the lead. Jordan Morris pulled Seattle even with a goal 11 minutes later.
The Sounders took a 2-1 lead into intermission when Fredy Montero scored in stoppage time. Julian Araujo fouled in the box and Montero scored from the spot on a free kick.
Douglas Costa had a free kick deflect into the net off Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei three minutes into the second half to knot the score at 2.READ MORE: Angels Re-Sign C Kurt Suzuki To 1-year, $1.75 Million Contact, Per Reports
Efrain Alvarez’s attempt to get LA even hit the crossbar with 10 minutes remaining.
The Galaxy outshot Seattle 14-8, but the Sounders had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.
Frei had one save for Seattle. Jonathan Bond made one save for L.A.MORE NEWS: Man Killed Saturday Morning In Fiery Crash Near Long Beach Airport
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)