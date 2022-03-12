ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Angels have agreed to bring back catcher Kurt Suzuki, re-signing the veteran to a 1-year, $1.75 million deal, according to reports.
The Cal State Fullerton product hit .224 with 6 homeruns, 16 RBI and a .636 OPS in 72 games for the Halos last season, serving primarily as the team's back up catcher behind Max Stassi.
According to Robert Murray of Fansided.com, Suzuki's deal is pending a physical. The Angels have not announced a deal.
Suzuki, a 2014 AL All-Star selection while he was playing with the Minnesota Twins, helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series when Washington defeated the Houston Astros.