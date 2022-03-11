LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The driver of a stolen SUV was caught in South Los Angeles Friday morning after leading authorities on a short pursuit, crashing in busy traffic and then trying to run away on foot.
The pursuit started at 8:10 a.m. when officers tried to pull over a Kia SUV that had been reported stolen, Los Angeles police said.
Sky2 was over the scene as the pursuit wound its way from downtown L.A. into South L.A. The driver caused three accidents, the final of which occurred when he sped directly into an intersection and collided with another car at 43rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, sending the Kia spinning.
The driver jumped out and ran into a neighborhood and tried to hide under a car in an alley.
LAPD officers initially ran by his hiding spot twice before circling back, surrounding him and taking him into custody at gunpoint at about 8:25 a.m. His name was not immediately confirmed.
The circumstances which lead up to the chase were also not known. It’s unclear if any other drivers were hurt.