Young Scores 27 Points, Hawks Hold Off Clippers, 112-106Trae Young scored 27 points to lead six Atlanta scorers in double figures and the Hawks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 112-106 on Friday night.

Trevor Bauer's Administrative Leave Extended By MLB, Players' UnionMLB and the Players' Association have agreed to extend Trevor Bauer's administrative leave until at least March 19 as part of a pending investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the pitcher.

Dodgers Re-Sign Clayton Kershaw To One-Year DealThe Dodgers have re-signed three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw to a one-year deal.