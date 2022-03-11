LOS ANGELES (CBSLA — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will remain on administrative leave after both Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association agreed to extend the time for an additional seven days – until at least March 19 from the start date of March 13.

Despite the fact that the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges against Bauer for sexual assault allegations made against him in early 2021, the league has yet to issue its own decision on the matter due to the lockout that was lifted on Thursday, which lasted for nearly 100 days.

The league will interview Bauer before determining a potential time of suspension.

Thus, he will not able to attend Spring Training in the meantime, and is not even allowed to make an appearance at the Dodgers training facility in Glendale, Ariz.

Bauer was initially placed on administrative leave back in early July of 2021 and has not suited up in a game since, though he did earn his full salary for the 2021 season. If the league determines that he should miss any additional time, he is also eligible to make his 2022 salary in the same manner.