LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – John Travolta, Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott and Wesley Snipes were added Friday to the list of celebrities who will serve as presenters at the upcoming 94th Oscars.
They join previously announced presenters Anthony Hopkins, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh-Jung Youn, Ruth E. Carter, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, John Leguizamo and Simu Liu.
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host the ceremony on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
The Oscars have not had a host since 2018 when Jimmy Kimmel filled the role. In 2019, Kevin Hart was slated to host the ceremony but he withdrew following the circulation of homophobic tweets.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also announced it will present eight awards prior to the televised Oscars ceremony.
According to a letter sent to Academy members, the Oscars for documentary short subject, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short film, live action short film and sound will be handed out before the telecast begins.
The presentations and acceptance speeches will be edited and shown during the telecast.
