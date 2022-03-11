PASADENA (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an additional $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the Nov. 2021 murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno.
The total reward amount is now $85,000 when accounting for the previous $35,000 from the City of Pasadena, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and an anonymous donor.READ MORE: Drivers Opting For Public Transportation Due To Skyrocketing Gas Prices
The shooting happened on Nov. 20, 2021, at about 6 p.m. in the area of the 900 block of N. Raymond Avenue. Moreno was playing video games in his bedroom when a stray bullet penetrated through his window and struck him. Officers attempted life-saving measures before he was transported to the hospital where he later died.
READ MORE: Hollenbeck Park Receives $5 Million Grant From Caltrans
“There’s so much going on in our neighborhoods,” said mother Isabel Banuelos, who brought her two children to pay their respects at a vigil in November. “I think all parents that are around here — we just wish things would stop.”
Pasadena detectives hope the reward drums up new leads after hitting a dead-end.MORE NEWS: Landscaping Businesses Struggling To Adjust As High Gas Prices Affect More Than Commute Costs
Any information should be directed to the Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or on their website here.