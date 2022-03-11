ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — A United Airlines flight numbered 2425 from Orange County heading to Houston was forced to divert Friday due to mechanical issues.
Initially intended to land in Austin, Tex. the flight was forced to land in Houston, Tex. instead.
A statement from United Airlines Media Relations person Kimberly Gibbs read:
READ MORE: LAPD Northeast Station To Be Named For First Female Deputy Chief Margaret Ann York
“United flight 2425 from Orange County, California to Houston diverted to Austin out of an abundance of caution for a mechanical issue. The plane landed safely, passengers deplaned on the airfield and were transported to the terminal. We have assigned a new plane to continue the flight to Houston.On background there was no indication there was an explosion. Also, we plan to do a full inspection of the aircraft.”
The passengers onboard were transferred to a new plane to continue the final leg of their trip to Austin.
Officials with Austin Bergstrom International Airport told CBS Austin reporters that there was no damage to be reported on the United airplane.
No injuries were reported.