LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mid-City early Friday morning which occurred amid a bizarre series of events that included a hit-and-run and an attempted apartment break-in.
At around 3 a.m., Los Angeles police were called to a hit-and-run at La Brea Avenue and Washington Boulevard, but then discovered a stabbing victim about one block away.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
Investigators believe the suspect was involved in the crash and stabbed the victim while running from the scene.
The suspect then tried to break into a nearby apartment in the 1900 block of Longwood Avenue, police said. He shattered a window, but a tenant who was sleeping on a couch woke up and fought him off. She told CBSLA that she cut herself on the glass of the broken window.
He fled, but she called 911, officers responded and caught him. His name was also not immediately disclosed.
The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.