LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in an apartment in Northridge in the early morning hours Friday.
The shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. in the 18400 block of Dearborn Street, a few blocks from Cal State University, Northridge.
Los Angeles police responded to find a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a room inside an apartment. He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
The suspect, believed to be a 26-year-old man, is at large.
“Apparently the victim was here visiting, for one reason or another the suspect became upset with him and shot him,” LAPD Det. Steve Castro said.
It’s unclear if the suspect was a CSUN student.
“It’s just a dispute and something that really wasn’t even necessary, absolutely not,” Castro added.
There was no word on what motivated the shooting or the circumstances that lead up to it.