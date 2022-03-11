VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify a man authorities say impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Victorville store.
READ MORE: Firefighters Quickly Douse Roof Fire At Cabrillo Avenue Elementary School In San Pedro
The police impersonator was reported to have visited Joe’s Liquor, 16137 Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville, at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The store’s personnel told police the man came in and put on a necklace with a badge resembling a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department badge and identified himself as a police officer with the city. The man told the store workers he was there to check on the store’s business license. While talking about the city changing their business license, the man walked behind the counter asking about weapons in the store.READ MORE: Travolta, Kaluuya, Nyong'o Among Latest Presenters Announced For Oscars
He was last seen leaving the area on foot, authorities said.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect, so they have released a still image from the store’s surveillance video. He was described as a white man about 30 years old, with short brown hair, a mustache and short bead, and wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black-and-white shoes.MORE NEWS: Police: Gunman Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Long Beach Crime Spree Turns Into Hostage Situation At Carson Church
Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001.