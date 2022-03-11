LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Community Police Station will be renamed for Margaret Ann York, the first woman to hold the rank of deputy chief at the department.
York, who died last October, was appointed deputy chief at the department in July 2000 before leaving the LAPD in 2002.
We regret to announce the death of retired Deputy Chief Margaret A. “Peggy” York, who passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.
The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday on the motion introduced by Councilmen Mitch O’Farrell and Joe Buscaino on March 2.
"Chief York achieved the rank of investigator, detective supervisor, lieutenant, captain and commander, and on July 30 of 2000, she was promoted to the rank of deputy chief by then-Chief of Police Bernard Parks, the first female deputy chief in the history of the Los Angeles Police Department," O'Farrell said before the vote.
Buscaino, a former LAPD officer, worked under York, he said before the vote.
“It was an amazing day in Los Angeles when Chief Parks made that appointment (of York to deputy chief),” Buscaino said.
"It's also very appropriate, members, that we take this action today during Women's History Month because Chief York was the first woman in history of the LAPD to get appointed to the rank of deputy chief," he added.
