FULLERTON (CBSLA) — As the gas price increase continues to get groans from just about every corner of the country as Americans continue to bear the impact on their daily drives, other businesses have also begun to the feel the strain in recent weeks.

One of the most notable industries is the landscaping business, where employees use lawn mowers, weed whackers, hedge trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and more tools – all of which consume high amounts of gasoline.

“I remember when my dad used to do the businesses, it used to almost get the three (dollars) and now we’re getting to six (dollars) and it’s even more expensive,” said Enrique Dominguez, a landscaper who operates in Fullerton

Dominguez took over the reigns for the family business upon his father’s passing a few years ago, but the suddenly rapid rise in gas prices has sent him reeling, so much so that he’s even had to cancel on some of his customers who live too far from his central location.

On top of that, he’s had to increase prices for several customers to help accommodate for the drive to their homes.

Dominguez also noted that he often loses money when offering his free home estimates, since the drive — sometimes up to 15 miles — costs him a pretty penny alone, and clients aren’t guaranteed to pick his business amongst other competing offers.

“We have to drive sometimes 12, 15 miles. We go to the job site and then we have to drive back. Sometimes they end up giving us the job, sometimes they end up getting more bids,” he said.

He did mention that one generous client offered him additional pay to compensate for the drive and high gas prices.

While thankful, he knows he shouldn’t expect that from everyone, and he just hopes that prices return to normal so he can continue day-to-day business without the constant stress of losing money in the midst of the current gas crisis.

AAA reported Friday that gas prices in Los Angeles County had once again jumped over night to $5,80, while residents in Orange County ($5.77) and the Inland Empire ($5.71) also felt an increase in pain at the pump.