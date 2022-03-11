LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollenbeck Park is about to get a huge makeover after receiving $5 million in state funding to improve the green space in Boyle Heights.
"This $5 million Clean California Grant is an incredible win for the city of Los Angeles — but an even bigger victory for the community of Boyle Heights," de León said Friday morning at the park alongside Sen. Maria Elena Durazo and Assemblyman Miguel Santiago. "These are park investments long overdue for Boyle Heights."
“Since taking office, I have secured an estimated $27 million in park funding for Boyle Heights, including $8.7 million in Prop 68 funding for Hazard Park, another $5.2 million for the new Mathews Street Park and over $8.5 million for the new Sixth Street Bridge Park,” de León said.
In December De León, joined by state legislators, announced that his district would receive $8.27 million for major renovations to Hazard Park and $8.5 million for the park that will be developed underneath the Sixth Street Viaduct.
The $588 million bridge is expected to be complete in summer 2022.
A 12-acre park underneath the bridge will accompany the new viaduct and will provide access to the L.A. River, public art, recreational programming and more.
On the Boyle Heights side, the park will include a skateboard area; a meadow; a picnic area; a synthetic turf soccer field; flexible courts sized for basketball, futsal and volleyball; a play and performance lawn; a children's play area; a promenade; a landscaped seating area; an adult fitness area; a rain garden; a dog play area and grilling spaces.
