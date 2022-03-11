WATTS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were engaged with a fire at a single-story home in Watts Friday evening.
The blaze was first reported just before 10:15 p.m., and when crews arrived heavy smoke and fire could be seen escaping from the roof of the home.
With Sky9 chopper overhead, the backyard of the residence could be seen filled with random items and even a vehicle which had caught fire.
Sparks could be seen flying at one point, as the flames reached upwards to the electrical wires in area of the home, cutting power to several other residences in the immediate vicinity.
It was unclear if any injuries were involved in the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.